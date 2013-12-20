FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's c.bank says has added $49.4 bln to money markets
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

China's c.bank says has added $49.4 bln to money markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it had added more than 300 billion yuan ($49.4 billion) to the country’s money markets over three days in response to market moves, which have seen borrowing rates soar to their highest since a cash crunch in June.

The People’s Bank of China said on its official Weibo account, China’s version of Twitter, that the banking system had current excess reserves of more than 1.5 trillion yuan, a level it described as “relatively high” by historical standards.

The central bank did not make other direct references to the state of liquidity conditions in China’s money market, but said major commercial banks should adjust their asset and liability structures to improve liquidity management.

Chinese money rates spiked for a third day on Friday to their highest since a cash crunch in June, raising fears that another liquidity squeeze was underway and driving mainland stocks sharply lower. ($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Aileen Wang; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.