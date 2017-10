BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China will stick to a prudent monetary policy next year and keep consumer prices stable, Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said in a brief new year address on Monday.

The world’s second-biggest economy will also deepen reforms in its financial sector in 2013, Zhou said in a statement on the central bank’s website. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jonathan Standing)