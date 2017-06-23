BEIJING, June 23 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) said on Friday its checks of loans to companies
that made overseas acquisitions is routine, following reports
that the regulator had ordered lenders to assess credit extended
to a handful of highly acquisitive firms.
In a statement, ICBC also said it was
not "dumping" bonds issued by companies whose loans it was
assessing, an apparent response to market rumours on Thursday.
Reuters and other media outlets reported on Thursday that
China's banking regulator had ordered a group of lenders to
assess their exposure to offshore acquisitions by a handful of
dealmakers that had been on an overseas buying spree.
The firms include HNA Group, Dalian Wanda Group Co, Anbang
Insurance Group, Fosun International Ltd
and Zhejiang Luosen, which was behind the purchase of A.C. Milan
football club earlier this year, a source told
Reuters.
Wanda-issued bonds traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
dropped 1.8 percent on Thursday, and shares in Wanda Film
Holding Co fell 10 percent on Thursday, before they
were suspended on the Shenzhen bourse.
