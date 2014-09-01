FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CCB says not considering hybrid ownership now
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 1, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

China's CCB says not considering hybrid ownership now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) has no plans now to implement a hybrid ownership scheme, Chairman Wang Hongzhang said on Monday.

Wang was referring to a new scheme to be piloted by Bank of Communications which will see the Shanghai-based lender bring in more private investment.

CCB would also implement any government request to reduce supervisors’ pay at state-owned companies, Wang told reporters in Beijing.

On Friday, CCB reported slowing profit growth and an increase in bad loans in the second quarter, joining its peers that were also impacted by the slowing economy.

China’s biggest banks are turning their back on mainstay borrowers like manufacturers and courting high growth industries such as healthcare, food and IT in a bid to boost revenue. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.