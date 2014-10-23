UPDATE 1-China Construction Bank sees profits slow, bad loans rise

* Profit growth slowest in over 5 years

* Bad loan ratio increases more sharply than in Q2

* CCB, first Chinese lender to report, sets negative tone (Recasts, adds milestone, background on interest margins)

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 23(Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) reported slower profit growth and more bad loans for the third quarter, starting the earnings season for the Chinese banks as they struggle with dwindling economic growth.

Net profit rose 5 percent to 59.64 billion yuan ($9.8 billion) in the quarter, according to CCB’s unaudited financial statement on Thursday, its lowest quarterly profit growth in over five years and down from 31 percent in the third quarter of 2010.

CCB, the country’s second-biggest lender, is the first to report earnings for the third quarter this year.

Its bad loans rose to 1.13 percent of total loans by the end of September from 1.04 percent at the end of June. The increase of 9 basis points compared with a 2 basis point increase in the second quarter.

For China as a whole, the bad loan ratio stood at 1.08 percent at the end of June, according to official data, the highest ratio since 2011.

CCB’s net income from fees and commissions fell for the first time in over a year, down 3.8 percent from the same period in 2013.

Its net interest margin was unchanged from the end of June at 2.8 percent.

While net interest margins at China’s big banks have remained stable in the past year, smaller banks have been squeezed by cut-throat competition from online financing firms and rising funding costs.

CCB’s shares have fallen 4 percent in the year to date in Hong Kong, against a 1.4 percent rise in the Hang Seng index . (1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Lawrence White in Hong Kong; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Baird)