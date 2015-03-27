China's CCB Q4 profit falls 2 pct but beats expectations

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) posted a two-percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit but the results from China’s second-biggest lender still topped analyst estimates.

Profit rose to 37.5 billion yuan ($6.03 billion) in the three months through December from 38.2 billion a year earlier, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company’s figures.

The result topped the 36.7 billion yuan average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For the whole of 2014, net profit rose to 227.8 billion yuan from 214.7 billion.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.19 percent at end-December 2014 from 1.13 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi)