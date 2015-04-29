FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Construction Bank's Q1 profit up 1.9 pct, slowest Q1 rise in 6 yrs
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 29, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

China Construction Bank's Q1 profit up 1.9 pct, slowest Q1 rise in 6 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, posted a 1.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, its slowest first-quarter profit growth in six years.

Profit rose to 67 billion yuan ($10.81 billion) in the three months through March from 65.8 billion yuan a year earlier. The result was in line with the 66.4 billion yuan average estimate from two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

CCB’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.3 percent at end-March from 1.19 percent at end-December.

Net interest margin dropped to 2.72 percent at end-March from 2.8 percent at end-December. ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.