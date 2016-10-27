FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China Construction Bank Q3 profit up 1.3 pct
October 27, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-China Construction Bank Q3 profit up 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous text at bottom of story)

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp , the country's second-biggest lender by assets, said third-quarter profit rose 1.3 percent, beating analysts' estimates as its bad debt ratio dropped.

Profit was 60.4 billion yuan in the three months through Sept. 30 from 59.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of three analysts of 0.9 percent profit growth, according to data compiled by Reuters.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.56 percent at the end of the quarter from 1.63 percent at the end of June.

Net interest margin narrowed to 2.26 percent by end-September, from 2.32 percent three months prior. (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
