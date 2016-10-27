UPDATE 1-China Construction Bank bad loans decline in Q3

(Adds earnings details, context)

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp reported its bad loans declined for the third quarter, the first drop since 2012, signalling that a slide in asset quality at the country's top state-owned commercial banks may be reaching a pause.

China's second-biggest lender by assets said its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio dipped slightly to 1.56 percent, as the bank's volume of NPLs fell to 179.7 billion yuan ($26.5 billion) by end-September, down from 181.9 billion yuan at end-June.

It was the first quarterly decline in CCB's NPL volume in more than four years.

Bank of China Ltd , another of the country's Big Five lenders, reported a slight rise in its NPL balance when it announced its results on Wednesday.

China's top state banks have been under pressure to continue to report profit growth, even as they have wrestled with mounting bad debts and margins in their core lending business continue to shrink.

CCB said profit for the quarter reached 60.4 billion yuan, up 1.3 percent from 59.7 billion yuan a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of three analysts of 0.9 percent profit growth, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Net interest margin (NIM), the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid out to depositors, narrowed to 2.26 percent by end-September, from 2.32 percent three months prior.

BoC reported that its NIM narrowed to 1.85 percent from 1.90 percent for the period.

Some of CCB's gains may be attributed to a drop in the amount of cash it set aside of future losses.

CCB's ratio of allowances to NPLs dropped to 148.8 percent at end-September from 151.6 percent at end-June, below the regulatory bottom line of 150 percent.

CCB explored a number of new channels this year to quicken its disposal of NPLs.

The bank sold 702 million yuan worth of securities backed by non-performing corporate loans in China's interbank bond market last month, which made it the fourth domestic bank to issue such securities since China reopened the bad loan securitisation market in May.

In addition to NPL securitisation, CCB was also the first big Chinese state bank to announce debt-for-equity swaps with troubled government-owned enterprises since Beijing re-launched the scheme in a bid to cut its mounting corporate debt this year.

Earlier this month, CCB agreed to make a 5 billion yuan ($750 million) initial investment in Yunnan Tin Group Co, as part of a 10 billion yuan debt-for-equity swap aimed at lowering the leverage of the world's biggest tin producer and exporter by 15 percentage points.

The bank also announced the launch of a 24 billion yuan debt restructuring fund earlier this month to help struggling Wuhan Iron and Steel Group Corp.

Debt has emerged as one of China's biggest challenges, with the country's debt load rising to 250 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Excessive credit growth is signalling an increasing risk of a banking crisis in the next three years, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has said.

China's banks may need to raise as much as $1.7 trillion in capital by 2020 to cover a likely surge in corporate bad loans, S&P Global said earlier this month. Even under a base case scenario, they would require $500 billion.

CCB's Shanghai-listed shares dipped 0.38 percent ahead of the earnings announcement, compared a 0.27 percent loss in the benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index. ($1 = 6.7803 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller, editing by David Evans)