REFILE-China launches draft rules for insurance of bank deposits
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 30, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-China launches draft rules for insurance of bank deposits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects dateline)

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China has issued draft regulations to introduce deposit insurance of its banks for the first time, taking an important step that will pave the way for crucial interest rate reforms.

The draft rules, issued by the State Council’s Legislative Affairs Office, directly cover deposits of up to 500,000 yuan, according to a notice on the website of the People’s Bank of China. Banks have been given until Dec 30 to comment.

China has considered insuring savers’ deposits for around two decades, but the plans took on new urgency in the past year as the country sought to deepen economic reforms that included removing state controls on interest rates.

Chinese banking rules forbid banks to fix their own deposit rates. Instead, they are only allowed to pay no more than 1.2 times a benchmark deposit rate fixed by the central bank.

The control on deposit rates is a legacy of China’s banking troubles in the early 2000s, when its biggest banks were technically insolvent and bailed out by the government.

Authorities have since kept a close eye on banks, and had in the past dictated a minimum level for lending rates that banks had to comply with. The floor was scrapped in July 2013. (Reporting By Matthew Miller; Writing by Xiaoyi Shao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
