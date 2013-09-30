FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China central bank signs 3.5 bln yuan currency swap deal with Iceland
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-China central bank signs 3.5 bln yuan currency swap deal with Iceland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds previous deal)

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has extended a bilateral currency swap agreement worth 3.5 billion yuan with the Icelandic central bank, in a move to strengthen economic cooperation, facilitate economic exchanges and improve currency stability.

The People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website on Monday that the maturity of the deal will be three years and the two sides can extend it further if needed.

The two had originally signed a three-year swap deal for the same amount in June 2010. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.