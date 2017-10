BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China will increase two-way flexibility in its yuan exchange rate while improving risk control for property loans, its central bank said on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China said it will continue to pay attention to inflation risks, and strengthen supervision of local government debt.

It will use multiple monetary policy tools to guide reasonable credit and money growth, it said in its quarterly report. (Reporting By Aileen Wang, writing by Lucy Hornby)