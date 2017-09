BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it will reduce merchants’ bank card transaction fees nationwide to lower their costs.

The action, which will take effect on September 6, will result in a 7.4 billion yuan ($1.14 billion) annual fee cut for merchants each year, the People’s Bank of China said on its website. ($1 = 6.4684 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)