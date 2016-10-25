FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Yuan under pressure from Fed rate hike, but impact will be limited - c.bank economist
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

Yuan under pressure from Fed rate hike, but impact will be limited - c.bank economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A potential U.S. interest rate hike in December will have limited impact on the yuan, People's Bank of China chief economist Ma Jun told reporters on Tuesday.

Ma, at a lunch with a small group of foreign reporters, said the yuan was under depreciation pressure ahead of the expected Federal Reserve rate hike, but may recover when rates are actually raised. Ma said he does not expect the Fed to be very aggressive on raising rates.

The yuan has remained stable versus a currency basket in October despite falling against the dollar, which underlines China's commitment to its new currency regime, Ma said.

Recent city-based property control measures in China will cool prices and demand for mortgages, Ma said, adding that the PBOC will consider the possible impact of monetary policy on the property sector.

Ma also said that China's economy should grow about 6.7 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.