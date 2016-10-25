Yuan under pressure from Fed rate hike, but impact will be limited - c.bank economist

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A potential U.S. interest rate hike in December will have limited impact on the yuan, People's Bank of China chief economist Ma Jun told reporters on Tuesday.

Ma, at a lunch with a small group of foreign reporters, said the yuan was under depreciation pressure ahead of the expected Federal Reserve rate hike, but may recover when rates are actually raised. Ma said he does not expect the Fed to be very aggressive on raising rates.

The yuan has remained stable versus a currency basket in October despite falling against the dollar, which underlines China's commitment to its new currency regime, Ma said.

Recent city-based property control measures in China will cool prices and demand for mortgages, Ma said, adding that the PBOC will consider the possible impact of monetary policy on the property sector.

Ma also said that China's economy should grow about 6.7 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)