FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese c.bank expands banks' medium-term lending facility - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese c.bank expands banks' medium-term lending facility - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese central bank has expanded its medium-term lending facility (MLF), which is now estimated at a total 450-500 billion yuan ($72-80 billion), banking sources said.

The People’s Bank of China rolled over all of the around 350 billion yuan in MLF that was due to mature on Tuesday and added more for some banks, the sources said.

The PBOC did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The PBOC created the MLF monetary tool, by which it sets aside designated amounts of money of three months in duration for individual banks to withdraw in case they need additional liquidity. The tool is similar to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s discount window.

The central bank accumulatively conducted MLF operations worth 1.14 trillion yuan last year, with the outstanding amount at 644.5 billion yuan by the end of year.

To counter a sharp slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, China cut official interest rates on Feb. 28 after its first rate cut in more than two years in November and a reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratios in early February.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Writing by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kazunori Takada an Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.