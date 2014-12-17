China's c.bank to provide short-term cash to some banks - sources

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has issued short-term funds to some local banks to ease liquidity strains and has also renewed some banks’ medium-term lending facilities that have expired, two sources with direct knowledge of the operations said on Wednesday.

Sources said the cash was disbursed via short-term liquidity operations, or SLOs, which are usually transacted behind closed doors with individual banks that are short on funds.

