a year ago
China c.bank lends $31.7 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
June 7, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

China c.bank lends $31.7 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it injected 208 billion yuan ($31.66 billion) into 14 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged from the last operation in May at 2.75 percent for three-month loans, 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the central bank said on its official microblog.

$1 = 6.5690 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair

