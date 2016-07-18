FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank lends $33.9 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
#Financials
July 18, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

China c.bank lends $33.9 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 227 billion yuan ($33.9 billion) to 14 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.75 percent for three-month loans, 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 53 billion yuan for three months, 134.5 billion yuan for six months and 39.5 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country's banking system.

$1 = 6.6993 Chinese yuan Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
