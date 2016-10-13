FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China c.bank lends $45.1 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
#Financials
October 13, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

China c.bank lends $45.1 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 301 billion yuan ($45.14 billion) to 18 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Thursday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 217 billion yuan for six months and 84 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
