10 months ago
China c.bank lends $68.55 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
October 18, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

China c.bank lends $68.55 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 462 billion yuan ($68.55 billion) to 20 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85 percent for six-month ones and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 234.5 billion yuan for six months and 227.5 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system.

$1 = 6.74 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
