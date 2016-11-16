FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China c.bank lends $43.96 bln via medium-term lending facility, rates unchanged
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

China c.bank lends $43.96 bln via medium-term lending facility, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 302 billion yuan ($43.96 billion) to 18 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Wednesday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85 percent for six-month ones and 3 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 179.5 billion yuan for six months and 122.5 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system.

$1 = 6.8693 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk

