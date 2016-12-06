FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2016

China c.bank lends $49.29 bln via MLF on Tuesday, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 339 billion yuan ($49.29 billion) to 24 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday.

Interest rates on the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 151 billion yuan for six months and 188 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 6.8777 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
