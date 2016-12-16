FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China c.bank lends $56.72 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2016 / 3:56 AM / 8 months ago

China c.bank lends $56.72 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 394 billion yuan ($56.72 billion) to 19 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday.

Interest rates on the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 207 billion yuan for six months and 187 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 6.9460 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.