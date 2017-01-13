FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
China c.bank lends $44.28 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
January 13, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 7 months ago

China c.bank lends $44.28 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 305.5 billion yuan ($44.28 billion) to 21 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday.

Interest rates on the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 123 billion yuan for six months and 182.5 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system.

$1 = 6.8999 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

