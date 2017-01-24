FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China c.bank lends $35.83 bln via MLF, rates raised
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 7 months ago

China c.bank lends $35.83 bln via MLF, rates raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 245.5 billion yuan ($35.83 billion) to 22 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) and raised interest rates for the loans on Tuesday.

Interest rates on the MLF loans were raised to 2.95 percent from 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 138.5 billion yuan for six months and 107 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 6.8526 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.