China c.bank lends $35.83 bln via MLF, rates raised

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it lent 245.5 billion yuan ($35.83 billion) to 22 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) and raised interest rates for the loans on Tuesday.

Interest rates on the MLF loans were raised to 2.95 percent from 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 138.5 billion yuan for six months and 107 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system.