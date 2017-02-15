FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
China c.bank lends $57.3 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
February 15, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 6 months ago

China c.bank lends $57.3 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday it lent 393.5 billion yuan ($57.30 billion) to 22 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF).

Interest rates on the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.95 percent for six-month loans and 3.1 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 150 billion yuan for six months and 243.5 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 6.8675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

