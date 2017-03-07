FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank lends $28.1 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
March 7, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 5 months ago

China c.bank lends $28.1 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Tuesday it lent 194 billion yuan ($28.12 billion) to 12 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF).

Interest rates on the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.95 percent for six-month loans and 3.1 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 88.5 billion yuan for six months and 105.5 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 6.8979 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

