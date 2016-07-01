FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank lends $31.2 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
July 1, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

China c.bank lends $31.2 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it lent 208 billion yuan ($31.2 billion) to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in June.

Outstanding MLF was 1.75 trillion yuan at end-June compared with 1.64 trillion yuan at end-May, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

The bank lent 123.20 billion yuan for three months, 11.50 bln yuan for six months and 73.30 billion yuan for one year.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.75 percent for three-month loans, 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the central bank said.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country's banking system.

$1 = 6.6608 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

