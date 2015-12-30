FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China central bank chief economist says RRR decisions must consider capital flow impact - report
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank chief economist says RRR decisions must consider capital flow impact - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Decisions to adjust China’s reserve requirement ratio and use of quantitative tools must consider the impact on capital flows, the central bank’s chief economist wrote in the bank’s official publication on Wednesday.

Cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR), the amount of cash that banks must set aside as reserves, too often and by too much would result in an excessive fall in onshore domestic interest rates and subsequently spur capital outflows, Ma Jun wrote in the Financial News.

Keeping short-term interest rates at a reasonable level is a prerequisite for considering the scale and frequency of RRR adjustments, Ma wrote, without specifying a reasonable level.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.