a year ago
China issues $408.4 mln via standing lending facility in June
July 1, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

China issues $408.4 mln via standing lending facility in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended 2.72 billion yuan ($408.36 million) of loans to local financial institutions in June via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Friday.

The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 2 billion yuan at the end of June, up from 400 million at the end of May, the central bank said.

The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools to manage short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1=6.6608 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
