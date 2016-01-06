UPDATE 1-Changjiang Securities removes chairman amid probe

(Adds removal of chairman, paragraphs 1,5 and 11)

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Changjiang Securities Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had removed Chairman Yang Zezhu from his post, following the launch of an investigation by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency for possible “disciplinary violations”.

The move comes as authorities work to restore confidence in the stock market after a fumbled intervention and suspicion of irregular trading following market turmoil which began in June.

Since then the authorities have investigated market participants, reporters, fund managers and social media commentators in a crackdown on alleged market manipulation.

In an exchange filing Changjiang Securities said it had received on Tuesday a notice from the Communist Party’s Commission for Discipline Inspection in Hubei province of an investigation into “possible disciplinary violations” by Yang.

Later on Wednesday Changjiang issued a separate statement saying that the board had removed Yang from his post as chairman.

The brokerage did not say why Yang was being investigated, saying only that it was for “personal reasons”, and that the company’s operations were running normally.

Chinese officials usually use the term “disciplinary violations” to mean allegations of corruption.

Changjiang is the latest Chinese brokerage to be targeted by the anti-graft watchdog.

Several senior executives at rival CITIC Securities Co Ltd have been investigated for possible breaches of the law.

Since assuming office three years ago Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a war against corruption that has brought down numerous senior officials.

Changjiang’s share price ended Wednesday’s trading session up 0.4 percent, lagging the CSI300 index, which was up 1.75 percent by the close. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai, Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Greg Mahlich)