Chaori bailout shows Beijing's desire to protect bond market

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The bailout of domestic bondholders of Chinese solar equipment producer Chaori shows the government is determined to shield its rapidly growing corporate bond market in a slowing economy, analysts and traders say.

Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd , which missed an interest payment on its bond in March, announced on Tuesday that nine domestic companies, including Jiangsu Golden Concord, will form a joint venture to invest in the company in a debt restructuring.

State-owned China Great Wall Asset Management and a Shanghai-based investment firm will also guarantee 880 million yuan of the one billion yuan worth of bond issued by Chaori in 2012 and traded on the Chinese securities market, the company said.

“I am surprised by the proposal. It is very generous and may give the impression that the government is bailing out the company,” said Christopher Lee, Standard & Poor’s rating analyst in Hong Kong.

Analysts had expected the precedent-setting default by Chaori in March to force a re-pricing of credit risk in a market that long assumed even high-yielding debt carried an implicit state guarantee.

That had caused the yield differentials between AAA- and AA-rated onshore Chinese corporate bonds to jump to as much as 120 basis points. Since then the gap has narrowed to around 90 bps.

Some traders said the Chaori bailout was intended to offer assurance to investors, who are worried about the risks of bond defaults as companies in sectors ranging from property to steel struggle in the slowing economy.

“The government is literally telling people that at least there will not be any credit risks in the secondary bond market,” said a credit trader with an Asian bank in Shanghai, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“This is good for investors but bad for credit pricing. Investors will be less concerned about the fundamentals of issuers,” he said.

China’s domestic bond market was worth more than 9 trillion yuan at the end of August. In June, credit agency S&P said the Chinese corporate bond market overtook the United States as the world’s biggest and is now set to soak up a third of global company debt needs over the next five years.

In the first eight months of this year, Chinese companies raised a combined 1.6 trillion yuan from bond issuance, official data shows.

Defaults on offshore bonds issued by Chinese firms have occurred in the past. LDK Solar Co Ltd missed several interest payments on offshore U.S. dollar bonds last year while Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd defaulted on a $541 million dollar convertible bond last year.

China’s solar industry has in recent years suffered from severe overcapacity and falling prices for photovoltaic cells, while the government has been embroiled in a trade war with the United States and the European Union. (Additional reporting by Victoria Bi in HONG KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)