China securities regulator says no change to ChiNext listings
February 26, 2016 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

China securities regulator says no change to ChiNext listings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday there will be no change to the Nasdaq-style board ChiNext listing process, a day after speculation a new registration system would be introduced helped trigger a slide of over 6 percent in the main stock index.

Earlier in the week, rumours circulated among market insiders that the Shenzhen-based ChiNext would halt listings from March 1, making way for a new registration process. Currently, firms have to gain regulator approval to list on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Traders speculated that the main board and another Shenzhen-based market, the small and medium enterprise board, would not be affected.

“We strongly condemn these irresponsible and false rumours,” said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in a question and answer posted on its official website on Friday.

The CSRC said there were no immediate plans to change the ChiNext listing approval system to a registration-based one.

China’s main Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 6.4 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest one-day loss in a month, hit by rumours including those about the ChiNext market and as investors booked profits after the market’s recent rebound. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
