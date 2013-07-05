FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China names Ding Xuedong new sovereign wealth fund head
July 5, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

China names Ding Xuedong new sovereign wealth fund head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China has appointed Ding Xuedong as the new chairman of China Investment Corp (CIC), the government’s sovereign wealth fund, ending a months-long search for a new person to head the $500 billion fund.

Ding, a vice secretary general of China’s cabinet and a former vice finance minister, holds a doctorate in economics from a Chinese university affiliated with the Finance Ministry.

Ding succeeds Lou Jiwei, who became finance minister in March.

CIC was created in 2007 to earn higher returns from riskier investments such as commodities, private equity, and hedge funds for part of China’s $3.4 trillion foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jason Subler)

