Chinese sovereign wealth fund unit vows to buy more ETFs

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - Central Huijin Investment Ltd, a unit of China’s $747 billion sovereign wealth fund, promised on Wednesday it would continue to buy more exchange-traded funds in the battered Chinese market and that it would not sell any Chinese shares that it owns.

The remarks by Central Huijin, a unit of China Investment Corp, echo comments from other Chinese government bodies, such as the Finance Ministry, that they would support the Chinese stock market, which has slumped a third in the past month.