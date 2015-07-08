FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese sovereign wealth fund unit vows to buy more ETFs
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese sovereign wealth fund unit vows to buy more ETFs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - Central Huijin Investment Ltd, a unit of China’s $747 billion sovereign wealth fund, promised on Wednesday it would continue to buy more exchange-traded funds in the battered Chinese market and that it would not sell any Chinese shares that it owns.

The remarks by Central Huijin, a unit of China Investment Corp, echo comments from other Chinese government bodies, such as the Finance Ministry, that they would support the Chinese stock market, which has slumped a third in the past month.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alan Raybould

