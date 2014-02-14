FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China CIC appoints Li Keping as vice chairman and president
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
February 14, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

China CIC appoints Li Keping as vice chairman and president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China’s sovereign fund, China Investment Corp (CIC), confirmed on Friday it has appointed Li Keping as vice chairman and president to replace Gao Xiqing who is due to retire.

Reuters had reported last month that Li would take up the post.

Li has been serving as CIC’s chief investment officer. Before joining CIC he was deputy chairman of China’s largest pension fund. Li holds an economics degree from China’s prestigious Peking University.

Created in 2007, CIC is tasked with helping China invest its current $3.8 trillion in foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting By Koh Gui Qing and Xiaoyi Shao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.