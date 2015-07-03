FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CIC sovereign fund overseas investment return falls to 5.47 pct
July 3, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

China's CIC sovereign fund overseas investment return falls to 5.47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. (CIC) earned a lower return on its overseas investment last year at 5.47 percent, it said on Friday.

At its annual earnings briefing, CIC said it posted a net profit of $89.1 billion last year, up 2.5 percent from the $86.9 billion earned in 2013. The fund recorded a 9.3 percent return on its overseas investment in 2013.

Founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its huge foreign exchange reserves, CIC invested about 30 percent of its assets - or $200 billion - in overseas markets last year.

At the end of the first quarter, China had $3.73 trillion in reserves.

The fund, which announced its performance on Friday at its annual earnings briefing, is also a dominant owner of China’s biggest banks through its unit Central Huijin. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)

