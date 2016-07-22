China's CIC fund posts negative-2.96 pct return on overseas investment- Caixin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) reported a negative 2.96 percent return on its overseas investment last year, domestic media Caixin reported on Friday.

CIC's accumulated annualised investment return fell to 4.58 percent as of the end of 2015, Caixin reported citing CIC's annual report.

CIC was founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its foreign exchange reserves. The fund reported a 5.47 percent return on its overseas investment in 2014. (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)