a year ago
China sovereign fund CIC reports worst return on overseas investment since 2011
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

China sovereign fund CIC reports worst return on overseas investment since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) reported a negative 2.96 percent return on its overseas portfolio last year, the worst since 2011, the fund said on Friday.

Sluggish global economic recovery, big fluctuations in the global financial market and increasingly fierce competition in the investment industry made 2015 "a challenging year" for the fund, said Ding Xuedong, chairman and CEO of CIC.

The fund managed more than $810 billion in assets as of the end of 2015, up from $740 billion at end-2014, it said. (Reporting By Zhang Xiaochong and Nicholas Heath, Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)

