China's CIC says 2011 net profit down 6.1 pct
July 25, 2012 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

China's CIC says 2011 net profit down 6.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China’s $410 billion sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. said its 2011 net profit fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier to $48.4 billion, in part due to volatile financial markets that made investment challenging.

The fund said its return on overseas investment were negative 4.3 percent in 2011.

In terms of allocations, the fund said it raised its investment in property, infrastructure, energy and private equity last year.

Reporting by Beijing Economics; Editing by Richard Borsuk

