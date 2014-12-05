FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese fund CIC sells stake in Singapore water treatment firm-IFR
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese fund CIC sells stake in Singapore water treatment firm-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese sovereign fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its entire stake in Singapore-listed water treatment company SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd for about S$98 million ($74.4 million) in a block share trade, IFR reported.

It sold 660 million shares or 6.88 percent of the Singapore-listed company after pricing the deal at the bottom of a previously set range between S0.149 and S$0.0153, 8 percent below SIIC’s Thursday’s closing price when the deal was launched, IFR reported.

On Friday shares of SIIC closed 9.9 percent lower at S$0.146.

The sale came months after CIC reduced its stake in Singapore-listed Noble Group in a $310 million deal in September.

CIC could not be immediately reached for comment.

Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunner for the deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

$1 = 1.3169 Singapore dollars Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.