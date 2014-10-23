China's CICC says chairman resigns, to be replaced by head of sovereign wealth fund

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp (CICC) said on Thursday its Chairman Jin Liqun resigned from his post and will be replaced by the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

China Investment Corporation’s current Chairman and Chief Executive Ding Xuedong has been appointed as the new CICC chairman, the investment bank said in a statement.

Reuters reported last week Jin would quit this year to take up a position at Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a regional development bank being set up by Beijing. (Reporting by David Lin and Engen Tham; Editing by Kazunori Takada)