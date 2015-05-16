FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CICC says started restructuring to a joint stock company
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 16, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

China's CICC says started restructuring to a joint stock company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the country’s top domestic investment bank, has started restructuring into a joint stock limited company, the firm said on Saturday, as it prepares for an initial public offering later this year.

The first shareholders’ meeting of the joint stock limited company was held in Beijing on Friday, the company said in a statement, adding it elected the company’s first-session board of directors and supervisory committee.

The company said in March it appointed veteran insider Bi Mingjian as its new chief executive.

CICC was established in 1995 as a joint venture between China Construction Bank Corp and Morgan Stanley, though the U.S. investment bank sold its 34.4 percent stake in 2010 to KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Great Eastern Life Assurance Co Ltd.

A top executive said in March that CICC aims to participate in M&A deals worth as much as $60 billion this year, driven by the government’s plan to revamp its state-owned sector.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.