FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China bad debt manager Cinda seeks at least $500 mln in debt - fund managers
Sections
Featured
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 5, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

China bad debt manager Cinda seeks at least $500 mln in debt - fund managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - China’s only listed bad debt management firm Cinda Asset Management is offering bonds worth at least $500 million, its first U.S.-dollar denominated debt, two fund managers who attended a company presentation said on Monday.

The offer is expected to bolster Cinda’s asset base in anticipation of a spurt in bad loans as China’s economy slows. The company is meeting investors in Hong Kong, Singapore and New York this week to raise the funds.

Cinda officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and; Lianting Tu in SINGAPORE; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.