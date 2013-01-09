FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2013 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

China's avg daily steel output slips to 1.901 mln T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China’s daily crude steel output slipped 0.5 percent between Dec. 21-31 from the preceding 10 days as steel mills curbed output amid slowing demand, data from an industry portal showed on Wednesday.

The average daily crude steel output in the world’s largest steel producer fell to 1.901 million tonnes between Dec. 21-31, the third consecutive fall during the month, industry website Custeel.com said, citing data from the China Iron & Steel Association. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)

