Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

* Says BBVA has sold 138.07 million H-shares, approximately 0.3 percent of Citic’s total issued shares, via futures and options settlements in December

* Says BBVA signs agreement With UBS AG, London Branch to sell 2.29 billion Of its H-shares, or about 4.9 percent of Citic’s total issued shares

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tger4R

