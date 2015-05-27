China Citic Bank says to buy 3.8 pct of Taiwanese peer CTBC

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - In the first case of a Chinese bank investing in a Taiwanese peer, China Citic Bank Corp said it will own 3.8 percent of CTBC Financial Holding Company Ltd after buying shares worth 2.35 billion yuan ($379.28 million) in a private placement.

Citic Bank will also sell a bank unit to CTBC. The share exchange will boost the companies’ competitiveness in mainland China and Taiwan, the bank said on Tuesday evening in a statement.

The Chinese bank said it will acquire 602.7 million shares of CTBC for T$21.72 each.

CTBC Financial, formerly Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd, told a press briefing in Taipei on Tuesday it will buy 100 percent of China CITIC Bank International Ltd for T$11.67 billion ($381.41 million). ($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)