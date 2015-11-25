FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CITIC Securities says no earnings impact from derivatives ops reporting error
November 25, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

China's CITIC Securities says no earnings impact from derivatives ops reporting error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd on Wednesday said a $166 billion reporting error would not have any impact on the financial results of China’s biggest brokerage.

Inaccurate monthly reports submitted to the securities association from April to September inflated the size of CITIC’s derivative business by 1.06 trillion yuan ($166 billion), the association said on Wednesday.

The erroneous figures were not included in CITIC’s financial results and had no impact on overall profit, a CITIC investor relations representative told Reuters by telephone. ($1 = 6.3877 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

