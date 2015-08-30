CORRECTED-Citic securities says cooperating with police investigation

Aug 30 (Reuters) - China’s largest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd said on Sunday that several senior managers had been asked to assist with a public security investigation and that the company was actively cooperating with the request.

It disclosed no details about the subject of the investigation.

The official Xinhua news agency said last week that police were investigating eight employees at CITIC Securities Co Ltd for suspected illegal securities trading.

At the time, CITIC Securities said it had not been informed of an inquiry into staff, and that the business was operating normally.