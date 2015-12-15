FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities halts plans to issue bonds - regulator
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities halts plans to issue bonds - regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds S&P rating downgrade)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China’s biggest brokerage, has halted plans for a corporate bond issue that domestic media said aimed to raise billions of dollars, a statement posted on the website of country’s securities regulator showed, amid reports CITIC faces increased scrutiny.

The statement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), dated Dec. 8, said the watchdog had received a notice from CITIC requesting its application to issue bonds be withdrawn. No reason for the request was given in the CSRC statement, posted on Dec. 11, according to Chinese media.

A CITIC Securities spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.

The change of plan comes amid growing uncertainty over the brokerage. On Dec. 13 CITIC said it was unable to contact two top executives, following media reports they had been asked by authorities to assist in an investigation. In August, the official Xinhua news agency reported four senior CITIC officials had also confessed to insider dealing.

Standard & Poor’s on Monday downgraded CITIC Securities’ long-term issuer credit rating to BBB from BBB+ as the brokerage’s business position and capital strength have been “significantly” hit by China’s stock market turmoil and regulatory probes.

CITIC had planned to issue corporate bonds worth 22.5 billion yuan ($3.48 billion), according to Chinese business magazine Caixin.

The bond issue was to be underwritten by Huatai United Securities, according to the CSRC statement. A Huatai United official said its investment bankers weren’t available for comment. ($1 = 6.4675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.